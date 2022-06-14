Columbus's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Looking ahead, the Columbus area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 34% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
