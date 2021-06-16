Jun. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening's outlook for Columbus: A few clouds. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 99 though it will feel even hotter at 102.5. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 69 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.