Columbus's evening forecast: Clear. Low 77F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 98. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 77 degrees tomorrow. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
Related to this story
Most Popular
A cold front will cause a big difference in temperatures across the state today and storms this evening. Damaging wind and hail are possible. Here's all the details on the cool down and severe threat.
A child and two adults were missing after they were swept away in a drainage ditch in Milwaukee following severe thunderstorms that brought heavy rains and damaging winds to a wide swath of the Midwest, authorities said.
Today is looking exceptionally hot with triple digits expected in most locations across the state. Tuesday looks cooler, but a chance for severe storms returns. Here's everything you need to know.
Weather researchers have chased storms across Nebraska this month as part of a wide-ranging $3.2 million study to better understand what triggers a tornado.
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.
About 60 Americans die a year from lightning strikes, but 4 to 5 times as many survive, although injuries can be serious. Here's what you need to know.
The Columbus area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfe…
This evening's outlook for Columbus: Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 81F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Tuesday, Columbus folks should …
Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings…
Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high o…