Jun. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

Columbus's evening forecast: Clear. Low 77F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 98. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 77 degrees tomorrow. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

