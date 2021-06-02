 Skip to main content
Jun. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening in Columbus: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.

