Jun. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 57F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Columbus area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.