Jun. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

For the drive home in Columbus: Mostly clear and windy during the evening. Cloudy with diminishing winds overnight. Low 59F. N winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Columbus will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.