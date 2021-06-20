For the drive home in Columbus: Mostly clear and windy during the evening. Cloudy with diminishing winds overnight. Low 59F. N winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Columbus will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
