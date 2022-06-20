Columbus's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds early. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Jun. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
Related to this story
Most Popular
A cold front will cause a big difference in temperatures across the state today and storms this evening. Damaging wind and hail are possible. Here's all the details on the cool down and severe threat.
A child and two adults were missing after they were swept away in a drainage ditch in Milwaukee following severe thunderstorms that brought heavy rains and damaging winds to a wide swath of the Midwest, authorities said.
Feels like temperatures in the low 100s will be common across central and eastern Nebraska this afternoon. As a cold front works in, showers and a few severe storms are expected as well.
Weather researchers have chased storms across Nebraska this month as part of a wide-ranging $3.2 million study to better understand what triggers a tornado.
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.
About 60 Americans die a year from lightning strikes, but 4 to 5 times as many survive, although injuries can be serious. Here's what you need to know.
The Columbus area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfe…
Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high o…
Columbus's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.…
The Columbus area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though it wi…