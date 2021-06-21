Columbus's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Columbus area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching…
This evening in Columbus: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 65F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Columbus folks should be prepared for high t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 103. Today has the makings of a perfec…
The Columbus area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Today has the makings of a perf…
Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings o…
- Updated
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
For the drive home in Columbus: Mostly clear and windy during the evening. Cloudy with diminishing winds overnight. Low 59F. N winds at 20 to …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 thoug…
At the summer solstice, the sun reaches its highest point in the sky, and daylight is longest.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 deg…