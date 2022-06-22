For the drive home in Columbus: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 36% chance of rain. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
