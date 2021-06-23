This evening in Columbus: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 48% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Jun. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
At the summer solstice, the sun reaches its highest point in the sky, and daylight is longest.
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
