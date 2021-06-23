Jun. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening in Columbus: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 48% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.