Jun. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

Columbus's evening forecast: Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.

