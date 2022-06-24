Jun. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

Columbus's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 68F. SE winds shifting to WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Columbus area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.