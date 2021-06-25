Jun. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

Columbus's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Columbus. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.