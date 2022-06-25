For the drive home in Columbus: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 55F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Columbus folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
Related to this story
Most Popular
As a cold front works across the state, showers and storms look likely and some could be severe. The latest on the timing and threats and a look ahead at Saturday and Sunday in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Chance of severe storms Thursday and Friday in Nebraska. Here's everything you need to know
Good chance of rain today and tomorrow in Nebraska and unfortunately a threat of severe storms as well. Get the latest information on the expected timing and threats in our updated forecast.
Feels like temperatures in the low 100s will be common across central and eastern Nebraska this afternoon. As a cold front works in, showers and a few severe storms are expected as well.
Watch now: Dry today, but the chance for severe storms returns Thursday to central and eastern Nebraska
Quiet weather expected across the state Wednesday, but a warm front will bring showers and possibly severe storms back for Thursday. See where and when storms are most likely in our latest forecast.
Most will see highs in the 80s today, but the southeastern corner of Nebraska will still reach the low 90s. Off & on showers & storms are expected here as well. Full details in our updated forecast.
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.
Heat domes are a dangerous part of summer weather.
A cold front will cause a big difference in temperatures across the state today and storms this evening. Damaging wind and hail are possible. Here's all the details on the cool down and severe threat.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clo…