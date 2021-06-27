Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 61F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Columbus will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Columbus area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Mod…
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
This evening in Columbus: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 72F. Winds …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. There is a 35% chance of rai…
Columbus's evening forecast: Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Columbus area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Kee…
The Columbus area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunders…
At the summer solstice, the sun reaches its highest point in the sky, and daylight is longest.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
Columbus's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then becoming clear overnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chan…