This evening's outlook for Columbus: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
