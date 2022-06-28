Jun. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Columbus area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 96. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.