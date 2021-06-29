Columbus's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Columbus area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Mod…
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
Columbus's evening forecast: Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. …
This evening in Columbus: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 72F. Winds …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Columbus area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Kee…
- Updated
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.
The Columbus area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunders…
Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Expect…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…