This evening in Columbus: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus Saturday. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
