This evening's outlook for Columbus: Partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
The Columbus area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Mod…
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Expect…
Columbus's evening forecast: Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Columbus area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Kee…
From bears taking baths to dogs swimming through the air over air conditioners, the intense heat has led animals, like their human counterparts, to find innovative ways of cooling off.
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.
The Columbus area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunders…
Columbus's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks lik…