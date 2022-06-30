Jun. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Cloudy in the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 65F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus Friday. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Friday, there is a 33% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.