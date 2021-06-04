Columbus's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 87.33. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
Related to this story
Most Popular
Columbus people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degree…
The Columbus area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfec…
Columbus folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy s…
Folks in the Columbus area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 …
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Columbus. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
For the drive home in Columbus: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 51F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. C…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Columbus area. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunsh…
Columbus's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Columbus. The forecast calls …
The Columbus area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
For the drive home in Columbus: A mostly clear sky. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Columbus area can expect a sizzling …