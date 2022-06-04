Columbus's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 58F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Sunday, Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 49% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
