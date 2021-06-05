For the drive home in Columbus: Clear. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
