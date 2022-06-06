This evening in Columbus: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 58F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Columbus area. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 49% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
