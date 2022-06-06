 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening in Columbus: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 58F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Columbus area. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 49% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

