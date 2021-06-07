For the drive home in Columbus: A mostly clear sky. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Columbus Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudle…
The Columbus area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfec…
Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, Columbus folks should be prepared for…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Columbus. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
Columbus's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, Columbus folks should be prepared for high temper…
The Columbus area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Today has the makings…
Columbus's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Columbus. The forecast calls …
For the drive home in Columbus: Clear. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will…