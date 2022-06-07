This evening's outlook for Columbus: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 57F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Columbus community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
