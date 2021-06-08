Columbus's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 91.84. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudle…
The Columbus area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfec…
Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, Columbus folks should be prepared for…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
Columbus's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Columbus. The forecast calls …
Columbus's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, Columbus folks should be prepared for high temper…
The Columbus area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
Columbus folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Today has the makings…
Columbus folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy s…
This evening in Columbus: A few clouds. Low near 50F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Columbus will be warm. It should reach…