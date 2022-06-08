 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 56F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Columbus will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 74% chance of rain. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

