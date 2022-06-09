For the drive home in Columbus: Rain showers early with isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low 59F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Columbus area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
