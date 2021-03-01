 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

Mar. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Columbus: Clear. Low 28F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Columbus temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News