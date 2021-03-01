For the drive home in Columbus: Clear. Low 28F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Columbus temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
