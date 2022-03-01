 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Columbus folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

