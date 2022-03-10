For the drive home in Columbus: Partly cloudy. Low near 15F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 2 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
