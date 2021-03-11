 Skip to main content
Mar. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

For the drive home in Columbus: Partly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Columbus temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 15 mph. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.

