For the drive home in Columbus: Mostly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Columbus area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 82% chance of precipitation. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 15 mph. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
Related to this story
Most Popular
Columbus folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Columbus area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. It s…
Columbus folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
This evening in Columbus: A few clouds overnight. Low 44F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should …
For the drive home in Columbus: Generally fair. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Columbu…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Columbus area. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Columbus Wednesday. It should reach a bitter 40 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. Expec…
This evening's outlook for Columbus: A few clouds from time to time. Low 37F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Columb…
For the drive home in Columbus: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 48F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Columbus will …
Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow,…