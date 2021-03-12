 Skip to main content
Mar. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

For the drive home in Columbus: Mostly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Columbus area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 82% chance of precipitation. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 15 mph. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

