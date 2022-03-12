This evening's outlook for Columbus: Clear. Low 27F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Columbus area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
