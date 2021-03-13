This evening in Columbus: Windy with rain likely. Low around 40F. Winds E at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavier rainfall possible. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Columbus residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 33 mph. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
