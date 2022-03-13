 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low near 30F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Columbus area. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.

Watch now: Tracking Nebraska's next winter storm

Watch now: Tracking Nebraska's next winter storm

Snow will be falling across Nebraska Tuesday through Thursday. See when the worst is expected and how much snow will fall in our area in the latest video forecast from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.

Watch now: Nebraska winter storm update

Watch now: Nebraska winter storm update

Snow is coming down across western Nebraska this morning and will be pushing east throughout the day Wednesday. Check out the latest timing and expected snow amounts in our updated forecast video.

