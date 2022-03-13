Mar. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low near 30F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Columbus area. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.