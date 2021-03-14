Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Evening rain and wind followed by a mix of rain and snow late. Low 32F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Temperatures in Columbus will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
