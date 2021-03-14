 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

Mar. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Evening rain and wind followed by a mix of rain and snow late. Low 32F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Temperatures in Columbus will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News