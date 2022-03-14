Mar. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

For the drive home in Columbus: Partly cloudy skies. Low 23F. NNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.