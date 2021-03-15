This evening's outlook for Columbus: Cloudy. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Columbus will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the east. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
Related to this story
Most Popular
Columbus folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Columbus residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. M…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Columbus area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted.…
For the drive home in Columbus: Generally fair. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Columbu…
Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Evening rain and wind followed by a mix of rain and snow late. Low 32F. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Cha…
Columbus folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Columbus area Sunday. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. The area will see h…
This evening in Columbus: Windy with rain likely. Low around 40F. Winds E at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected…
The first severe weather event of the season in Texas brought tornadoes and hail to the panhandle region over the weekend.
Columbus folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degre…