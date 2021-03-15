Mar. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

This evening's outlook for Columbus: Cloudy. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Columbus will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the east. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.