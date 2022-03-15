Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Mostly clear. Low near 35F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit columbustelegram.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
