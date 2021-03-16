For the drive home in Columbus: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 33F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures in Columbus will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Mar. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
