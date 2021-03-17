 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

Mar. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

{{featured_button_text}}

Columbus's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 29F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahead, Columbus temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a moderately high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Visit columbustelegram.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News