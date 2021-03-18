Mar. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

Columbus's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Columbus temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Columbus area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.