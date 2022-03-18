Mar. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

For the drive home in Columbus: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 25F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Folks in the Columbus area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.