 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

For the drive home in Columbus: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 25F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Folks in the Columbus area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News