Mar. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Columbus area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.