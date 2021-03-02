Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Columbus area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Mar. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
