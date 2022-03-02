Mar. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus

Tonight's weather conditions in Columbus: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low around 25F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Columbus tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on columbustelegram.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.