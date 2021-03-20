Mar. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Columbus

Columbus's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy and windy. Low around 45F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Columbus could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.