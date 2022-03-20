This evening in Columbus: Considerable cloudiness. Low 52F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Columbus folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 53% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit columbustelegram.com.
Mar. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Columbus
